NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools

(KY3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher advocacy group is calling in more South Carolina cities to enact mask mandates in schools.

In a statement published Friday, SC for Ed stated it wants more local officials to follow the City of Columbia’s lead on masks. The city enacted its mask mandate earlier this month, which extends to daycares and schools in city limits.

“We have already consoled crying parents, lost friends, seen children on ventilators and watched pediatric ICUs overfill,” the group wrote. “At the same time, children under 12 do not yet have access to the vaccine.”

SC for Ed also stated it is for other mitigant strategies in addition to wearing masks, such as social distancing. It also cites recommendations from the CDC, DHEC, OSHA and the American Academy of Pediatrics stating that masks should be worn by students and staff in areas of high COVID-19 spread.

The group also argues that a proviso in the state budget does not prohibit cities, towns or counties from enacting their own mandates without using state funds.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press that he plans to use money from the city to provide masks to schools. As of Sunday, the district within Columbia’s limits says it will strongly encourage masks but is meeting Monday to further discuss the mayor’s order.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have both said mask mandates in schools are a violation of that proviso, and therefore a violation of state law. State Superintendent Molly Spearman, however, recently asked state lawmakers to reconsider the ban.

In the Grand Strand, Horry County Schools will also recommend masks ahead of the school year beginning on Tuesday. HCS also says it will not keep track or require students to report their vaccination status and will be removing plexiglass barriers that were up last year.

You can read SC for Ed’s full statement below:

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker...
Man arrested, charged with murder of man left dead in vehicle on I-77 toll lanes
As the new school year begins, CMS has 123 teaching vacancies, driving up the pressure on...
Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator speaks out as teacher shortage hits schools

Latest News

PHOTOS: Stunning photos of Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook
PHOTOS: Stunning photos of Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Charlotte churches offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Will they work?
Charlotte churches offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Will they work?
Diverse opportunities for families and businesses driving record 33% growth over the last decade
Fast-growing Concord one of North Carolina’s top ten most populous cities
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim