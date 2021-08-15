CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CBS News) - The best meteor shower of the year brought with it stunning fireballs and bright trails of dust that illuminated the night sky this week. Millions of people around the world marveled as the Perseids meteor shower peaked Tuesday and Wednesday — a spectacular conclusion to a summer filled with cosmic phenomena that included a once-in-a-lifetime comet.

The annual meteor shower is popular for bringing up to 100 meteors per hour, bright tails of color and explosive fireballs. The stunning meteors are leftover particles from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed through the inner solar system in 1992.

The meteor shower was seen brightly in the WBTV News viewing area.

WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge took these stunning photos of the Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook along Highway 181, about 20 miles north of Morganton, in the early morning hours of Thursday and Friday.

PHOTOS: Stunning photos of Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook (WBTV)

