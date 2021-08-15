NC DHHS Flu
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!

It is gradually restrengthening as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After going through a rough patch, Fred has regained tropical storm status.

The storm is moving NNW at 12mph. Hurricane Hunters found sustained winds of 40mph, with higher gusts.

The storm is expected to strengthen until it makes landfall late Monday.

The current path is slightly farther east than it was earlier this morning. Still, our forecast for possible heavy rain remains the same across the Carolinas.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Fred is trying to make a comeback!
The target seems to be near the FL/AL border. Obviously, that area will pick up a lot of rain.

From there, the storm will head north, through Alabama and Tennessee before washing out.

Even though the track remains to our west, the Carolinas won’t necessarily be spared from plenty of rain. We will see the indirect impacts of Fred.

The strong feed of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico will allow for a good helping of rain for the WBTV viewing area.

The window of opportunity will be Monday through Wednesday.

There could be periods of heavy rain at times. It will be a tad cooler, due to the increased cloud cover and the rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. It will still feel very tropical though.

Check out the rainfall total map.

Obviously, with a tropical system, it is hard to pinpoint numbers. Still, there is a healthy swath of rain from the Gulf coast through the western Carolinas.

We will be monitoring this closely.

Some places have already been hit by storms the past two days. That rain adds up. If we see a few more consecutive days with rain, flooding could become an issue.

Tropical Storm Grace remains disorganized as it moves just south of Puerto Rico. Sustained winds are at 40mph as it moves WNW at 16mph. Other than that, not much has changed since the last update.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

