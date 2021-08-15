NC DHHS Flu
Cindric completes Team Penske sweep with Xfinity win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 PPG Ford, celebrate by...
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 PPG Ford, celebrate by kissing the bricks after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)(Stacy Revere | Getty Images)
By Michael Marot (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Cindric took the lead early in the third stage at Indianapolis and held on Saturday for his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading fifth victory of the season.

He beat pole-winner AJ Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds. Justin Haley was third.

It’s Cindric’s first victory at the Brickyard — and the second straight in 3 1/2 hours for Team Penske.

Will Power won the IndyCar race earlier Saturday on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Cindric, the son of Tim Cindric, Penske’s president, will try to make it three in a row when the Brickyard 200 is held on the same course Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

