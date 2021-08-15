NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte organization 'Block Love CLT' spent night outside while raising awareness, collection supplies for homeless

Their “Up All Night” event aims to shed light on the lack of affordable housing in Charlotte and the various needs of the homeless.
Charlotte organization ‘Block Love CLT’ spent night outside while raising awareness, collection...
Charlotte organization ‘Block Love CLT’ spent night outside while raising awareness, collection supplies for homeless(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Volunteers with Block Love Charlotte spent Saturday night sleeping outside raising awareness and collecting supplies for the homeless community.

Their “Up All Night” event aims to shed light on the lack of affordable housing in Charlotte and the various needs of the homeless.

After the sleepover, Block Love Charlotte continued their efforts Sunday, collecting donations requested by the homeless.

This is anything from bug spray and sunscreen to padding for tents to clothing.

“To bring awareness to the housing crisis into the need to get shelter get the resources for those who are experiencing homelessness, whether it is chronic or not,” said Deborah Woolard, founder of Block Love CLT. “We’ve got to see what we can do to assist individuals ti get oiff the street, or if they want to stay on the street, how can we get the resources to them?”

To find out how you can help go to blockloveclt.org.

