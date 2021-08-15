Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting

This article has 364 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 49 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Census data shows Mecklenburg County is growing in more ways than one.

New data shows that people between the ages of 18-24 and 25-34 are the top two age groups moving within Mecklenburg County.

While people are moving within Mecklenburg County, it is no longer the most populous county in the state - it’s now Wake County.

While Mecklenburg grew by 21 percent to 1.15 million, Wake grew by 25 percent to 1.29 million.

Real estate agents say Charlotte’s desirability and growth over the past decade have created an overwhelming demand for housing.

“Seeing the population increase is always going to be beneficial for us with the real estate side just in the fact of the supply and demand,” said real estate agent Cody Green.

Green says he’s worked firsthand with people moving into and around Mecklenburg County.

He says some people are now choosing the quiet suburbs to plant their roots.

“I’ve also seen them really kind of moving out of the county kind of more into the suburbs and the surrounding areas,” Green said.

New census data shows a 21% increase in Charlotte’s population over the last 10 years and close to 30% increase in Huntersville and 20% in Pineville.

Data also showed the Steele Creek community in southwest Charlotte experienced close to a 90 percent increase in population.

Areas near the Charlotte Premium Outlets and Rivergate Shopping Center are seeing a lot of construction and growth.

Green says it’s become a popular destination.

“I’ve definitely seen a shift in what people’s lifestyles and what they’re kind of in demand for. In the Steele Creek area in particular it kind of advertises a little bit of that where you’re not too far from the city but you’re also not pushed out so far away if you need to go and enjoy some of the amenities that Charlotte does have - you’re just a highway away from it,” Green said.

If you’re planning to move to Charlotte - Green says the demand outweighs the supply.

“We really see such a low inventory of homes in the Charlotte market where it is a seller’s market, and we don’t have at least a six-month supply in our inventory,” Green said.

