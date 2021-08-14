NC DHHS Flu
Tree falls on house, 4 people displaced as storms roll through Rowan County

Lightning also ended Rowan County football jamboree
A tree came down on this house on Faith Road.
A tree came down on this house on Faith Road.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A line of strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Friday night and early Saturday morning, causing damage in some areas.

A tree fell through a house in the 900 block of Faith Road. Four people were displaced as a result, but no injuries were reported. The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to help the occupants.

Trees were also reported down near old 80, Kerns, Brookwood, and Highway 52 near Timber Run.

Heavy lightning brought an end to the Rowan County High School Football Jamboree that was going on Friday night at Ludwig Stadium at Salisbury High. Play was stopped and fans started leaving the field after the third of five planned scrimmages.

