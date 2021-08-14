Scattered storms return for Sunday, with unsettled weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Daily chances for rain and storms will continue for the week ahead, with temperatures in the 80s. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, along with a few strong to severe storms.

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms, with upper 80s

Monday: Scattered rain and a few storms; mid-80s

More rounds of rain for the week ahead

It’s been a stormy start to the weekend, and more rounds of scattered rain and storms are expected for Sunday. The best chance for scattered storms will be for the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday afternoon will be warm, yet not as hot, with high temperatures in the upper 80s (Saturday’s high was 96 degrees, with heat indices around 100 degrees).

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Monday evening, with tropical rain moving into the Carolinas for midweek. The heaviest rain may develop along the Appalachian Mountains, where localized flash flooding is possible. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-80s Monday through Wednesday, with daily chances for rain and storms.

Scattered rain and a few storms will continue to linger for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Next weekend will feature more rounds of scattered rain and storms, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to follow in the path of Fred, and move into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

Make sure you stay weather aware this week, with each day featuring unsettled weather.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

