Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family says he died in a traffic accident on Friday.
Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family says he died in a traffic accident on Friday.(Submitted Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a retired member of the force.

Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Brady was killed in a traffic accident out of state on Friday. Details of the accident have not been released. Family members confirmed Brady’s death on Saturday.

Brady was a retired Lieutenant who served for many years with the sheriff’s office and still worked at special events like the Faith Fourth of July celebration.

