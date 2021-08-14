Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a retired member of the force.

Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Brady was killed in a traffic accident out of state on Friday. Details of the accident have not been released. Family members confirmed Brady’s death on Saturday.

Brady was a retired Lieutenant who served for many years with the sheriff’s office and still worked at special events like the Faith Fourth of July celebration.

