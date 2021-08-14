Parents upset they can’t walk kindergarteners to class on first school day due to COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – The pandemic has forced changes to countless rites of passage over the past year and a half, and as students head back to the classroom this week, parents are upset another one will not happen this year for many young kids across the Lowcountry.

Many schools are at least temporarily not allowing parents to walk their kindergarteners to the classroom on the first day, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Charleston County School District, the practice was stopped last year because of the pandemic. This year, the district, “strongly discourages schools from permitting parents to walk students to class.”

Anthoney Fralix, a father of two children on James Island, said the tradition is all about helping to establish a healthy routine to start off the school year – and school career – strong.

“As a parent, walking my kid to class for the very first day, finding the little name on the desk or table, I find that is like a little stepping stone,” he said.

In his case, Fralix says his son -- who’s about to start kindergarten at Stiles Point Elementary School -- can be shy and apprehensive, so walking him into the classroom and helping him get settled and adjusted would make the transition smoother for everyone.

It’s a simple step but one he feels is important to help young kids heading to school adjust to a new routine.

“I think all parents should be able to walk their kindergarteners to class on the first day to help them get used to going from the car to the class(room), and that way they understand what they’re doing versus somebody just opening a car door and taking them out and off they go,” he said.

Fralix also said it doesn’t make sense to him why a tradition like this has to stop but yet hundreds of parents and students can be allowed into the building to meet teachers during a meet-and-greet just days before the school year starts.

“I don’t think the Charleston County School District should be able to make all these decisions on their own without getting parents’ feedback and actually seeing what parents want,” he said. “Everyone has the choice, in my opinion, and if you want to walk your kid, you should be able to walk your kid.”

Charleston County is not alone; Dorchester District 2 also halted the practice because of the pandemic and has moved toward encouraging parents and students to attend meet-and-greets a few days before the school year starts.

Superintendent Joseph Pye said there are other reasons like school safety why it could make sense to end it for good.

“… We have everything locked down, for them to open up to go in there, so in this case the doors will be open and people can go up and down the… it’s just not controllable and could open up security issues,” he said.

The Berkeley County School District said the decision will be left up to individual principals.

“Principals have to make decisions that are best for their school,” spokesperson Katie Tanner said. “Schools vary in size and layout so plans will vary.”

