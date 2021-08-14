NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New Molly’s Kids connection for Peyton Wyatt

A beautiful #MollysKids connection. Best feeling in the world.
We got a happy update about Peyton Wyatt, the 16-year-old from Clover/Lake Wylie who plays...
We got a happy update about Peyton Wyatt, the 16-year-old from Clover/Lake Wylie who plays softball, and was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June.(Provided by Family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - We got a happy update about Peyton Wyatt, the 16-year-old from Clover/Lake Wylie who plays softball, and was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June. You might have seen the post on her this last Sunday.

Recent scans were good. (!!) She’s still, however, going through treatments. Her single mom is currently unemployed.

Lots of you reached out after the post wanting to help. Including J.T. Posh, an upscale consignment boutique in Charlotte. This shop (I love it) had a charity sale two weeks ago.

After reading about Peyton, owner, Tracy Auten said she wanted to donate all proceeds to Peyton for her medical bills. Tracy is a small businesswoman who’s also a mom juggling all things. Yet, she took a pause in the daily rat race to stop, read about one of our amazing #MollysKids, and wonder how she could make a difference.

Tracy reached out to ask how she could get connected to Peyton’s mom, Gretchen. I connected them via email and voila! Tracy and Gretchen spoke on the phone days ago.

“It’s so exciting,” Tracy said. “Peyton is going to come into the store in a few weeks to pick up the check,” Tracy said. “They’ll come in once Peyton feels a little better from the chemo. I think we’re also going to have Peyton model clothes for us. She said she’s interested in trying modeling, and we have a platform to put her out... so... we’re going to try it! I’d be thrilled to help make that dream come true!”

If you’re on Instagram, check @JTPosh in the coming weeks. Might soon have photos of a bald-headed Peyton showing off gorgeous outfits. A beautiful #MollysKids connection. Best feeling in the world.

Have a great weekend, Peyton, Gretchen, and Tracy. Keep us updated on this new friendship. We all appreciate knowing this little bit of happiness to send us into the weekend.

-Molly

PS: Original post >> https://tinyurl.com/fhea6mj2 (Aug 8th, 2021)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker...
Man arrested, charged with murder of man left dead in vehicle on I-77 toll lanes
A Shelby PD officer grabs Tivon Eiland by the back of the next as he prepares to punch Eiland...
‘Tase his ass!’ Police video shows violent arrest of mentally ill man

Latest News

2019 Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Runway 5K returns: Here’s your chance to run next to airplanes
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
Wells Fargo and GreenLight Fund donate $1.2 million to Alternatives to Violence Program
Wells Fargo and GreenLight Fund donate $1.2 million to Alternatives to Violence Program
Kids share perspective on losing family to breast cancer
Kids share perspective on losing family to breast cancer