New Molly’s Kids connection for Peyton Wyatt

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - We got a happy update about Peyton Wyatt, the 16-year-old from Clover/Lake Wylie who plays softball, and was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June. You might have seen the post on her this last Sunday.

Recent scans were good. (!!) She’s still, however, going through treatments. Her single mom is currently unemployed.

Lots of you reached out after the post wanting to help. Including J.T. Posh, an upscale consignment boutique in Charlotte. This shop (I love it) had a charity sale two weeks ago.

After reading about Peyton, owner, Tracy Auten said she wanted to donate all proceeds to Peyton for her medical bills. Tracy is a small businesswoman who’s also a mom juggling all things. Yet, she took a pause in the daily rat race to stop, read about one of our amazing #MollysKids, and wonder how she could make a difference.

Tracy reached out to ask how she could get connected to Peyton’s mom, Gretchen. I connected them via email and voila! Tracy and Gretchen spoke on the phone days ago.

“It’s so exciting,” Tracy said. “Peyton is going to come into the store in a few weeks to pick up the check,” Tracy said. “They’ll come in once Peyton feels a little better from the chemo. I think we’re also going to have Peyton model clothes for us. She said she’s interested in trying modeling, and we have a platform to put her out... so... we’re going to try it! I’d be thrilled to help make that dream come true!”

If you’re on Instagram, check @JTPosh in the coming weeks. Might soon have photos of a bald-headed Peyton showing off gorgeous outfits. A beautiful #MollysKids connection. Best feeling in the world.

Have a great weekend, Peyton, Gretchen, and Tracy. Keep us updated on this new friendship. We all appreciate knowing this little bit of happiness to send us into the weekend.

-Molly

PS: Original post >> https://tinyurl.com/fhea6mj2 (Aug 8th, 2021)

