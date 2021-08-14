Lancaster County Schools in critical position for bus drivers in Indian Land area

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County School District says it is in a critical position for bus drivers for the Indian Land area just three days before the first day of classes.

In a message Friday, school district officials say they “are currently in a critical position for bus drivers over the next two weeks.”

As of Friday, officials say they have five drivers out due to medical reasons.

For now, officials say they have 10 drivers to work with on Monday and two of these drivers are brand new hires. This is only half of what is needed to operate at optimal levels in Indian Land, according to officials.

“We are in an extremely difficult position over the next two weeks or so. There is no other way to state how stretched thin we are. This comes at a time when school is beginning, and COVID is raging. I know many people need transportation and we have worked tirelessly to recruit, and train new hires. In two weeks I expect a swing in the positive direction of 7-10 new hires who are ready to serve Indian Land. We have some really quality drivers who already have driving experience. We just have to complete the needed SC driver certification and that takes a little time. We have completed the background checks, drugs screens, physicals, driver record checks, etc already,” Lancaster County School District Director of Safety and Transportation Bryan Vaughn said.

Vaughn says he encourages parents to carpool, and taje their children to school if possible for the next two weeks until the school district gets its staffing numbers back to where they need to be.

For those who have no other options, officials say buses will serve them the very best they can. Vaughn says he does expect delays and long run times.

“As I previously stated the next two weeks will be rough but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Please be patient and self-transport as much as possible. These are difficult times and times we must work together and not against each other,” Vaughn said.

