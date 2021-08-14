NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury

Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.(Sideline Carolina)
By Connor Lomis and Joe Gorchow
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock quarterback and projected starter Luke Doty injured his foot in practice on Friday, sources told WIS.

In a press conference Saturday, head coach Shane Beamer said the injury was not as severe as expected. Original reports said Doty suffered a mid-foot fracture.

Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.

“Thank God it’s not as serious as we thought,” Beamer said. “He’s questionable, I would say, for the first game. It is not season-ending. He’s in great spirits, he was out here today at the scrimmage. He left to get some rehab work done to accelerate that process.”

The injury took place when he was accidentally stepped on.

He is scheduled to have scans Saturday and be evaluated by doctors.

Carolina will open the season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois and likely have two possibilities into the starter role if Doty is not available.

The two options are redshirt transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier. Brown transferred in from FCS Saint Francis and Gauthier was a 3-star prospect out of Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
16-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster Co., S.C.
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker...
Man arrested, charged with murder of man left dead in vehicle on I-77 toll lanes

Latest News

Longtime Johnson C. Smith University tennis coach and six-time CIAA champion James Cuthbertson...
Longtime JCSU tennis coach, six-time CIAA champion James Cuthbertson dies
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Under the order, compensation for a student’s name, image and likeness will not affect a...
Gov. Cooper sets rules for N.C. college athletes to get paid from name, image, likeness
North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety...
NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues
Wingate reports 73 COVID-19 cases on campus
Wingate wins D2 baseball national championship, overcoming slow start to tournament