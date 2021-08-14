First Alert -Very WET pattern setting up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If your yard could use some water, rain is in the forecast. Hopefully, we won’t get too much!

Hot and humid today

PM storms today and Sunday

Tracking Fred

The first thing we will deal with this weekend is a hot and humid Saturday. From beginning to end, it will be muggy. Highs will reach the mid-90s and it will feel like 100°+. The next item up for bids will be afternoon thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe, with heavy rain as another possibility.

Weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Sunday will bring a cold front. I can’t promise cool temperatures, but it will provide more clouds and a better chance for rain. Because of that, temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It will be muggy too. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible again. Another round of heavy rain is possible.

Then we get to the new work week. For many, Monday will be the first day of school. The first half of the week will be unsettled, and our forecast will revolve around Fred. The specific timing and rainfall amounts are hard to pin down right now. Here’s what we do know. Fred will likely track to the west of us. The center of circulation won’t move right through there. Unfortunately, that may not matter all that much. The cold front will stall not too far from here. That, plus an overabundance of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico due to Fred, will still give us a good chance for rain.

7 day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

Rain is likely as early as Monday and as late as Wednesday. There could be pockets of heavy rain so flash flooding could become an issue as the week goes on. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

We will start to get back to a more normal pattern for the second half of the week. Highs will return to the upper 80s and there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Enjoy your weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

