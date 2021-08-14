NC DHHS Flu
Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case

Jonathan Eugene Grantham
Jonathan Eugene Grantham(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former teacher in South Carolina has admitted to contacting a Georgia girl who was under 18 with the intention of engaging in sexual activity

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. When he was arrested in February, he was a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School in Ridge Spring, South Carolina.

He has since been fired.

Prosecutors say that during a sex trafficking investigation into other people, FBI agents discovered that Grantham had traveled from South Carolina to Columbia County, Georgia, in July 2019 to engage in sexual activity with the girl after contacting her online.

