Community groups partnering to host vaccine clinic in Pineville Saturday

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple community organizations are coming together to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pineville Saturday. The clinic is being held at Pineville Pharmacy in Pineville Towne Market and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available at the clinic. The event comes as COVID-19 case numbers have started to spike again across the country.

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the continued spread of the virus has led to a surge in vaccinations. Officials said more people got vaccinated last week compared to just two weeks prior. Overall doses administered for COVID-19 vaccines were up more than 16 percent and first doses increased more than 30 percent.

Saturday’s clinic is being organized by Pineville Neighbors Place, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless and impoverished, as well as Bridge Builders Charlotte, a network of campus-community partnerships bridging religious differences in Charlotte. Organizers said they hope to speak with community members who are unvaccinated and help ease their concerns about the vaccine.

“People need their questions answered and so what we’re trying to do is provide that information. We’ve undergone training about the vaccines so we want to answer people’s questions and help them get the vaccine,” said Jane Shutt, executive director of Pineville Neighbors Place.

Irene Kuriakose, a volunteer with Bridge Builders Charlotte, said she too will be at the clinic. She explained the approach she’ll be taking when speaking to unvaccinated individuals.

“Just trying to listen and have a conversation first and hear what are your reasons for being hesitant to get the vaccine. That’s definitely the best approach cause we don’t want to argue with them, we want to listen first,” said Kuriakose.

Dr. Kishan Patel, the owner and pharmacist at Pineville Pharmacy, explained that he has noticed more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“It has significantly picked up. A lot of people are coming to get the vaccines and it’s a great thing,” said Patel. “We’ve seen huge increases in people getting J&J and also Pfizer and Moderna.”

Shutt said everyone who gets their vaccine at the clinic Saturday will receive a $50 gift card and will also be entered into a raffle to win $500.

