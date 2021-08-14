CMPD investigates homicide on W. Sugar Creek Road

NC DHHS Flu
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say one person is dead and another person is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were near West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive when they heard gunshots at about 3:20 a.m. Police say they found one person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. MEDIC pronounced the person dead on scene.

Police say a second person was found and taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

CMPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide. If you have any information that can help them, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.

