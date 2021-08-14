NC DHHS Flu
Arrest made in deadly Monroe shooting Friday night

The suspect remains in custody.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police have made an arrest after a man was found dead Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to 304 Richardson Street in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found Ricardo Mendez, 43, face down in the front yard. Mendez had suffered several gunshot wounds and was deceased.

During the investigation, officers received information that Mendez and Antonio Palacios were Involved in an altercation and shots were fired; Palacios was subsequently seen running away from the scene.

Upon securing the scene, K-9 was deployed and shortly thereafter located Palacios and a handgun behind the residence in between neighboring fences. Palacios was detained and transported to the police department, where he was interviewed and admitted to shooting Mendez.

Palacios remains in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

