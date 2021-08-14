NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
16-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster Co., S.C.
A Shelby PD officer grabs Tivon Eiland by the back of the next as he prepares to punch Eiland...
‘Tase his ass!’ Police video shows violent arrest of mentally ill man
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued