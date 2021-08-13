WBTV and 12 other news organizations send letter demanding access to Mecklenburg County Policy Group meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV and 12 other Charlotte media outlets have sent a letter, demanding public access to a meeting that will decide whether to reinstate a mask mandate in Mecklenburg County.

The Mecklenburg County Policy Group will meet Monday to discuss a new mask mandate. Until now, the policy group has operated in secret.

Last fall, WBTV was the first to report about the group - which is made up almost entirely of appointed staff and not elected officials.

But this group has been charged with making policy for how local and county government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the county has said Monday’s meeting is not required to be open to the public, but the law suggests otherwise.

WBTV will continue pushing for public access and bring readers any new developments as they happen.

