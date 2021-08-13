NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WBTV and 12 other news organizations send letter demanding access to Mecklenburg County Policy Group meeting

Until now, the policy group has operated in secret.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV and 12 other Charlotte media outlets have sent a letter, demanding public access to a meeting that will decide whether to reinstate a mask mandate in Mecklenburg County.

The Mecklenburg County Policy Group will meet Monday to discuss a new mask mandate. Until now, the policy group has operated in secret.

Last fall, WBTV was the first to report about the group - which is made up almost entirely of appointed staff and not elected officials.

Policy group, not elected officials, calls the shots on COVID-19

But this group has been charged with making policy for how local and county government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the county has said Monday’s meeting is not required to be open to the public, but the law suggests otherwise.

WBTV will continue pushing for public access and bring readers any new developments as they happen.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes
A Shelby PD officer grabs Tivon Eiland by the back of the next as he prepares to punch Eiland...
‘Tase his ass!’ Police video shows violent arrest of mentally ill man

Latest News

Family members say Herbie Taylor Watts Jr. has been missing since Aug. 10, marking the last...
36-year-old man reported missing from Charlotte, police investigating disappearance
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
The FDA says people should get a shot if you are immunocompromised because of organ...
Expert discusses benefits of immunocompromised, others getting third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Students heading back to school has sparked further motivation for families, trying to get...
Demand grows at Novant Health COVID-19 mass vaccination sites with back to school, employee requirements at companies