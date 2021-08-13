NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teen dies of COVID-19 in Lancaster Co., S.C.

The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.
(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old in Lancaster County has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins, the teen died Aug. 12 of the virus.

The teen’s death comes just days after South Carolina hit its 10,000th COVID-related death.

[SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says]

“To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you. I know I also speak on behalf of the thousands of dedicated DHEC employees across our great state who are working non-stop to help prevent more lives from being lost,” read a statement released by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer regarding the grim milestone.

[Newest COVID-19 data in South Carolina]

It is unclear whether or not the teen was vaccinated and because of their age, the state will not be releasing their name.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 535,000 confirmed cases and healthcare providers have noted a recent uptick in cases among kids and teens.

[Delta variant and kids: Charlotte pediatrician says rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases is comparable to surge in January]

“It’s hard to quantify exactly how many cases because this increase has happened so dramatically over the past two weeks, but what we can tell you is that the rate of increase over the past month looks very much like the January spike in terms of how quickly the caseload is going up,” Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, from Novant Health, earlier in the month.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

Latest News

North Carolina hits 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
North Carolina hits 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reporting more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County Detention Center
Inmates injured, fire set during Lancaster Co. jail