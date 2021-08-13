Some Charlotte concerts to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

This article has 394 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 58 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re thinking about attending a concert, you may want to double-check the requirements for entry.

With the ongoing pandemic and increasing cases, some artists are making changes to their concerts.

At Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform Sept. 8. Dead & Company also has a show planned for Oct. 11. Both require you to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test within 48 hours of the concert date.

Dead & Company has taken their requirement further and also requiring you to be fully vaccinated if you want to be in the pit section.

“That bothers me and I won’t be coming to a concert where they say that,” a concertgoer told WBTV.

On Thursday night, singer Chris Stapleton was in town at the PNC Music Pavilion. While there was no requirement for his concert, feelings were mixed about the possibility.

”First of all, I don’t think I should have to be tested to come out and I don’t believe in vaccinations anyway,” a concertgoer said.

“I just think that one of the main reasons that they’re probably having everybody that’s not vaccinated get tested, is so that everybody that potentially wants to go to the concert feels a little bit more comfortable about being there knowing that they had a negative test,” another person added.

It’s something that Live Nation -- who operates PNC Music Pavilion, the Fillmore, the Underground and the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre -- says is up to the artist.

“We’re seeing momentum gaining to require proof of negative test or vaccinations for entry. A few shows have made the switch to this model so far, and we do expect more to do the same soon,” they said.

Live Nation also says that if you have a ticket to a concert you will be alerted of any change. Their advice is to keep checking the venues’ website.

Full statement from Live Nation:

“On background, we’re seeing momentum gaining to require proof of negative test OR vaccinations for entry. A few shows have made the switch to this model so far, and we do expect more to do the same soon. As shows are making this shift, ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show. The best place for fans to find out the latest requirements for their show beyond that email is on the venue’s website.”

