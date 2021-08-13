Scattered storms this weekend, with unsettled weather into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front moves into the region, bringing scattered storms for the afternoon and evening hours. A First Alert has also been issued for next week, for more rounds of rain and storms.

Saturday: Low to mid 90s, with scattered PM storms.

Sunday: Late day storms, and upper 80s.

Tracking more tropical activity into next week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Tonight will be mild and muggy, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains. A stray shower is possible, yet most folks will stay dry.

A First Alert has been issued for late Saturday into Sunday, as a cold front moves into the region, bringing another round of scattered storms. The best timeframe for scattered storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to make landfall around the panhandle of Florida by midday Monday, with rain moving into the Carolinas late Monday into Wednesday. The heaviest rain may develop along the Appalachian Mountains, where localized flash flooding is possible. Strong to severe storms are possible, depending on the exact track that Fred takes as well. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Tropical Depression #7 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Grace this weekend. The latest track takes the tropical system more toward Puerto Rico by Sunday, and toward Cuba early next week.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware in the coming days!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.