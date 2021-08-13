Person in custody after pursuit from Charlotte into Rock Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after a police pursuit from Charlotte ended in Rock Hill, South Carolina Thursday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers attempted a traffic stop on Beatties Ford Road around 7:09 p.m., and when the car failed to stop, a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended on Lake Wylie Drive in Rock Hill.
Deputies say the suspect was taken into custody in Rock Hill.
CMPD says the person was wanted for a previous crime.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.