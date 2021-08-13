NC DHHS Flu
NWS: 7 people injured by lightning strike at Grandfather Mountain

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service says seven people were injured by a lightning strike at Grandfather Mountain on Friday.

Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m. Friday.

NWS officials say one person was flown to the hospital after falling and seriously injuring their head.

Another person suffered burns from the lightning.

All other injuries from this incident were considered “minor” according to the National Weather Service.

Officials did not provide any other information about this incident.

