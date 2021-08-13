NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina’s $100 reward offer ignites vaccine interest

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Interest in COVID-19 vaccines has surged in the week since North Carolina’s governor announced that his administration would boost the financial incentive from $25 to $100 for unvaccinated residents who come in for their first shot this month.

State health officials are hopeful that more people will choose to get vaccinated now that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has decided to heed President Joe Biden’s advice to give out $100 rewards.

Drivers who take people in for their first shot remain eligible for one $25 prepaid credit card.

More North Carolinians got the vaccine last week than in any given week since the week of May 24.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

