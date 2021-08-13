NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ish Smith back home to play for the Charlotte Hornets

Ish Smith has played for 11 teams in 12 years, but is finally coming home to play for the...
Ish Smith has played for 11 teams in 12 years, but is finally coming home to play for the Charlotte Hornets. Smith played high school ball at Central Cabarrus in Concord(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After going undrafted in 2010, former Central Cabarrus star Ish Smith has turned hard work into a 12 year NBA career. Now he is coming home to play for the Charlotte Hornets.

A homecoming a long time in the making as he hopes to get the Hornets back to where they use to be when he was a little kid.

“I remember from ‘88 to ‘98, we held the attendance record for 10 years straight,” said Smith. “We had great teams and we want to get back to that level of play. So yeah, I wanted to be home. I ain’t going to lie to you.”

In his 12 year career, Ish has played for 11 different teams starting with Houston who signed him as a free agent in 2010. He’s also made stops in Memphis, Golden State, Orlando, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia (twice), New Orleans, Detroit, and Washington. Charlotte will be team number 12. Ish has no problem with his story and journey in the league.

“Somebody liked me so eventually, you going to have to say he can play and he is here,” said Ish with a smile on his face.

Ish will serve as the Hornets back up point guard backing up the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

Playing in Washington last year, Ish got to play against this new version of the Hornets 3 times and he was very impressed. He likes the speed at which Charlotte plays. But what impressed him the most and what brought him home to play for Charlotte...

“They are very unselfish,” said Ish. “Man, that’s one thing I love about this team-- very unselfish and move the basketball. That says a lot about coach (James) Borrego and that says a lot about the point guard. Melo just sharing the ball was very infectious and everybody else fed off of that.”

It is mind blowing that Smith will be playing his home games in the NBA just 24 miles from where he played high school basketball at Central Cabarrus.

“For it to come full circle, I am truly thankful,” said Smith. “I thank the Lord everyday for the position he has put me in and to bless others. I hope when people watch me play, they get inspired. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that you are inspiring others. It’s not even about you anymore.”

It is indeed good to be home even though, he knows the request for tickets will go up. But as a 12 year veteran, he know how to handle that aspect as well.

“Everyone around me is more excited than me,” said Smith. “To me, it’s like let’s get to work and let’s start something special. The good thing is, this is not year 3 or 4 for me this is year 12. They can come to the game all they want, but don’t bug me (as he chuckles).”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

Latest News

The Fort Mill All-Stars baseball team made their way to Mississippi for the Dixie Youth World...
Fort Mill All-Star baseball team wins 2021 Dixie Youth World Series
StarCom Racing is eager to hit the brick with the black and orange 00 Chevy on Sunday, August 15.
Salisbury-based NASCAR Cup team picks up new sponsor for upcoming race
Charlotte 49ers football ready to put 2020 in the rear view mirror and get back to Club Lit
Charlotte 49ers football ready to put 2020 in the rear view mirror and get back to Club Lit
Charlotte 49ers football ready to put 2020 in the rear view mirror and get back to Club Lit
Charlotte 49ers football ready to put 2020 in the rear view mirror and get back to Club Lit