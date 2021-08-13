NC DHHS Flu
Heat wave soon to end as rain chances ramp up

First Alert Weather: Intense heat will hold today and Saturday before a pattern change unfolds on Sunday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bermuda high-pressure system, which has dominated our weather pattern all week long with hot and humid conditions is finally showing signs of breaking down.

  • Hot temperatures and high humidity
  • Rain chances rise this weekend
  • Clouds, rain, cooler next week

Intense heat will hold today and Saturday before a pattern change unfolds on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s again both today and Saturday, with heat index values over 100 degrees each afternoon.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

As for rain, typical early-August storm chances – generally in the 30 percent range – will hold today, with most neighborhoods remaining rain-free.

We’ll start dry on Saturday, but storm chances will ramp up and become a bit more widespread late Saturday as a cool front pushes in from the north. Any storms that do develop over the next few days could produce heavy, flooding downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

As the cool front drifts south Saturday night, it is expected to stall across the area on Sunday, acting as a trigger for more clouds, cooler northeast breezes, and better rain chances. A First Alert has been hoisted for Saturday evening and Sunday, as any outdoor plans may be interrupted by rain.

As we look ahead to next week, we are also closely watching the tropics. Fred is now a tropical depression, drifting northwest between Cuba and the southern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center believes Fred will regain tropical storm strength later today, as the storm moves over very warm water and away from land.

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

The storm is forecast to continue to drift west-northwest and eventually roll into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, where it will impact Florida. There are still inconsistencies in the long-range model data, but the most reliable guidance now strongly suggests a good dose of Fred’s rain may drift our way Monday into Tuesday.

The rain could be heavy for some in the WBTV viewing area and there could be a severe weather threat as well. We’ll fine-tune this forecast in time, but I’ve posted a First Alert for both Monday and Tuesday to provide a “heads up” on what may unfold in our area early next week.

In addition to Tropical Depression Fred, we are closely monitoring another weather disturbance in the Central Atlantic, that may develop into a tropical system in the coming days.

Keep cool and have a great day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

