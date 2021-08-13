Heat indices around 100 degrees today, with more scattered storms ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms are possible for our Friday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures in the mid-90s, and heat indices around 100 degrees. A First Alert has been issued for late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front moves into the region, and a First Alert has been issued for early next week, for impacts from what is now Tropical Depression Fred.

Today: 95 degrees for Charlotte; lower 80s in the mountains; isolated storms

First Alert for Late Saturday into Sunday, for scattered storms

First Alert Monday into Tuesday, for impacts from T.D. Fred

Today will be another hot and muggy day, with high temperatures in the mid-90s, with another round of isolated storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail, and frequent lightning.

A First Alert has been issued for late Saturday into Sunday, as a cold front moves into the region, bringing another round of scattered storms. The best timeframe for scattered storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Sunday will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Another First Alert has been issued for Monday into Tuesday, as more rounds of rain and storms are possible from what is now Tropical Depression Fred. Rainfall and the threat for severe weather will be dictated by the exact track that Fred takes, yet 0.50″ to more than 2″ of rainfall is possible for early next week. High temperatures look to remain in the low to mid-80s for early next week.

Scattered rain may linger into Wednesday, with a few isolated storms possible for Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s for midweek next week.

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to make landfall around the panhandle of Florida by midnight Monday, with rain moving into the Carolinas late Monday into early Wednesday. The heaviest rain may develop along the Appalachian Mountains, where localized flash flooding is possible. Strong to severe storms are possible, depending on the exact track that Fred takes as well.

HOT and muggy conditions continue for our Friday, with heat indices around 100°. Isolated storms will continue to develop for our Friday afternoon and evening, with more scattered, late day storms for Saturday and Sunday. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/mr5T5lbfny — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) August 13, 2021

Potential Tropical Cyclone #7 formed Friday morning, and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Grace this weekend. There are more questions than answers right now, with the exact track that #7 will take, yet weather models have shown a range of solutions: from taking the system toward Cuba and following in the path of Fred (that is current track the National Hurricane Center takes it), to taking #7 toward the Southeast U.S. Atlantic coastline in over a week. Either way, it’s something we need to keep a close watch on.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware in the coming days!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.