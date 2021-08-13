Gaston Co. employees required to wear masks indoors

This article has 396 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 58 seconds.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County announced today that effective Aug. 13, all employees, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear a face mask while working indoors.

The decision was made in light of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Gaston County. The previous day, the county totaled 133 new cases, with 64 individuals in the hospital. Both numbers are at the highest level since February.

“This decision is about protecting our employees and citizens and making sure we can continue to serve the public effectively,” County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle said. “As we have throughout this pandemic, we will rely on our health experts to provide us with the best information so we can make informed decisions.”

Some departments, such as Public Health and GEMS, have continuously worn masks throughout the pandemic due to the nature of the population that they serve.

The County continues to ask any residents who come to its buildings to wear a mask and social distance if they are unvaccinated.

Gaston County remains at 37 percent of its total population as fully vaccinated, with 41 percent partially vaccinated against COVID-19. The state-funded $100 gift card incentive appears to be helping boost numbers as 159 individuals have received their vaccine and a gift card at the Gaston County Public Health Department since late last week. 400 individuals have been vaccinated there since the clinic opened on June 3.

The Public Health Department anticipates receiving another shipment of gift cards from the state early next week.

“We’re encouraged that the incentive seems to be motivating folks to receive the vaccine,” Public Health Director Steve Eaton said. “With the highly contagious Delta variant accounting for an estimated 93 percent of all COVID cases in our state, there’s no better time than now to get the vaccine.”

The Public Health Department has all three vaccines – the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – available. The vaccines are free, regardless of insurance status. Those entering the health department will be required to wear a mask during the duration of their visit there.

Residents do not need an appointment to get a vaccine. They are available to any resident over the age of 12 Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the health department facility at 991 W. Hudson Blvd., in Gastonia.

More information about vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations can be found at GastonSaves.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.