Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator speaks out as teacher shortage hits schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As students head back to class, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is facing a major math problem - how to add more teachers.

Melissa Easley knows all about back-to-school preparations. Easley spent the past 10 years teaching science and social studies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

She is one of several educators who made the tough decision to close the book on teaching in January 2021..

“I miss the actual teaching and what people don’t realize is that the actual teaching is such a small part of what we do and yet it’s supposed to be the biggest part of what we do,” Easley said.

She describes nightly grading, lesson planning, and meetings for a salary - after 10 years - of $54,000.

“I never left because I didn’t want to teach. I left because I could no longer afford to teach,” said Easley. “It was a struggle to stay – to just feed a family of four and to keep a roof over our heads.”

Francelia Burwell is the North Carolina PTA president. Burwell says Easley’s story is way too common.

As experienced teachers walk out of classrooms, the teacher shortage is forcing students to no longer make the grade.

“They may not get the tutoring they need, or the remediation that may be needed, or even just the regular instruction that they would receive in a day’s time,” said Burwell.

According to CMS, this is the breakdown of teachers who have left CMS schools over the past years:

2016-2017: 1,149 teachers left CMS schools

2017-2018: 1,127 teachers left CMS schools

2018-2019: 1,074 teachers left CMS schools

2019-2020: 1,071 teachers left CMS schools

Between 2016 and 2020 on average, the district has lost over 1,000 teachers each year.

“I’ve been in the district for over 25 years and there have been concerns throughout that entire time regarding the number of teachers, highly qualified teachers and one of the big issues has been pay,” said Executive Director for Talent Acquisition in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Robert Ellyson.

Ellyson says the state provides $40,000 and CMS provides an additional local supplement anywhere from $4,000 to $5,000.

CMS is trying a number of strategies to bring in more teachers - utilizing international vendors to try to bring in teachers from around the world - and partnerships with Teach for America and their CMS Teaching Residency.

“They do decide that maybe this is something they want to try after being out and doing some other things and so we provide training and preparation for them,” said Ellyson.

As the new school year begins, CMS has 123 teaching vacancies, driving up the pressure on remaining teachers to help fill the void and at the same time, to consider other options.

Now working for an education technology company, Easley hasn’t completely ruled out teaching but wants some of the rhetoric around teaching to change –like “you’re not in it for the money.”

“Just like anyone else, you work for your job to make an income so you can live. Teachers need to do that as well,” said Easley.

CMS officials stress that nothing is more important than improving education by retaining the best educators. They especially need qualified math and science teachers.

We asked CMS for the total number of teachers who left CMS schools in the 2020-2021 school year. They told us those numbers are not released by the state yet.

