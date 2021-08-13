Demand grows at Novant Health COVID-19 mass vaccination sites with back to school, employee requirements at companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re learning COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics are seeing a spike in the number of people wanting their shots.

Novant Health tells us they’ve already seen more than double the number of people in August compared to July at several of its mass vaccination sites.

Getting in the door and a COVID-19 shot in your arm is a quick and simple process at Novant Health’s mass vaccination clinic in Salisbury.

The amount of people walking through that door lately looking for a vaccine has more than doubled, says onsite coordinator Leonora Verhalen.

“A lot of moms and dads bringing their teenagers in, it’s a family affair,” says Verhalen.

Students heading back to school has sparked further motivation for families, trying to get protection from getting sick.

“I want to travel and see my kids again,” said Mark Boone, who got his first dose when we spoke to him. “They live on the west coast though... that’s what was most important.”

Boone said the process was easy and quick. He complimented the friendly staff and clean environment at the Salisbury location.

“Perhaps in a private practice, it may be a little bit more difficult to be able to schedule at their convenience,” said Verhalen. “Here, It’s come when you can.”

But providers say it’s more than just making it easier on your schedule, mass vaccination sites also could give you a wider range of vaccine options.

At the Salisbury site, you have the options to choose one of the three vaccines available to you. Now mass vaccination sites are bracing for spikes of people looking to get vaccinated - and fast.

That’s because many companies are considering requiring employees to get vaccinated.

“We’re fully prepared for that,” says Verhalen. “As it becomes more and more - for some folks a mandate now - just knowing that we’re here and available, for them to come and get their shot whenever they can during the day.”

Here’s a list of mass vaccinations sites through Novant Health:

Novant Health Medical Group - East Mecklenburg (6070 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group - Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group - Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group - Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA at 828 Jake Alexander Blvd., West Salisbury, NC 28147) is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to make an appointment or walk-in to a vaccination site.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.