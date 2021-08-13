NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against...
Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of...
Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge