NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Community groups use Census data to help serve Hispanic community

According to new census data just released - of the 1 million people who live in Mecklenburg County, the Hispanic and Latinx community increased by 52 percent from 2010 to 2020.
By Paige Pauroso
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently released Census data shows an explosion of growth in Mecklenburg County’s Hispanic community.

The Census was released on Thursday and it shows the Hispanic community grew by more than 50 percent over the last 10 years.

And now community groups are going through the data to see the ways this could affect everything from housing, to infrastructure and politics.

One of those community groups is the Camino Community Center. They say this explosion in growth didn’t surprise them, they’ve known that the Latino community has grown in the last 10 years.

They say now that they have the data, they can use it to continue to supports the needs of the community.

The Hispanic population increased by 52 percent from 2010 to 2020. That’s compared to the 17 percent rise in Black residents, 7 percent growth in white and 70 percent increase in Asian residents.

“This thriving economy that Charlotte has attracts a lot of hard-working Hispanics and Latinos to come and get their shot at the American dream here,’ said Lennin Caro, a research assistant for the Camino Center.

He says having a larger population means they have more say when it comes to politics, education, policy, housing and more.

“We’re becoming a more representative population of North Carolina. And naturally that should transfer over, it gives us a bigger voice on politics and things like that,” he said. “Here at Camino we think it’s’ important to bring the Latino community together as a population and talk about what should we be advocating for.”

But that’s not where the Camino Center stops. Caro says the next steps are looking even closer into data focused on the Latino and Hispanic populations.

“More data is still needed. For example, do they feel like they’re getting the medical care they need, is it in a language they can get,” he asked.

That’s why the Camino research center plans to do its own type of Census in September. They are going to survey the thousands of people they help every year to find out what the real needs are in the community.

“We’re going to be doing our own Latino needs assessment survey this coming September and hopefully the results of the survey will help us get a better idea of what do they need in terms of of education, in terms of work programs, in terms of medical care, things like that,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

Latest News

The FDA says people should get a shot if you are immunocompromised because of organ...
Expert discusses benefits of immunocompromised, others getting third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Students heading back to school has sparked further motivation for families, trying to get...
Demand grows at Novant Health COVID-19 mass vaccination sites with back to school, employee requirements at companies
As the new school year begins, CMS has 123 teaching vacancies, driving up the pressure on...
Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator speaks out as teacher shortage hits schools
Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m....
7 hikers impacted, 4 injured after lightning strike at Grandfather Mountain