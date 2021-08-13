NC DHHS Flu
City of Raleigh requires face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says this requirement will be in place regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Raleigh is now requiring everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Raleigh’s Mayor with support of City Council, moved forward in requiring face covering use in indoor spaces within the City limits beginning at 5 p.m.

The mayor says this requirement will be in place regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

In addition, Raleigh strongly encourages mask use in outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in our community and across the state at an alarming rate,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “The idea that we can hope COVID-19 will just go away on its own is not a reality. It’s time to take responsible action and today we are taking an important step to make sure the people of this community, and those who visit us, remain healthy and safe.”

Mayor Baldwin also encouraged vaccinations.

“We must remain vigilant and committed to doing everything we can to keep one another safe,” she said. “It’s going to take all of us, working together, to reduce the spread of this highly contagious virus. But the single most important thing we can do to slow the spread of COVID is to get vaccinated. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we don’t have to go back to shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.”

Raleigh is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by Sept. 17 or be subject to weekly tests. City of Raleigh employees who are already fully vaccinated or get fully vaccinated by Sept. 17 will receive $250 and two days of bonus leave.

City of Raleigh employees who choose not to get fully vaccinated by the Sept. 17 deadline must get tested weekly for COVID-19. This requirement will remain in place until Wake County’s positivity rate is less than 5 percent and there is no significant or high community transmission.

