36-year-old man reported missing from Charlotte, police investigating disappearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old man who was reported missing from Charlotte.

Family members say Herbie Taylor Watts Jr. has been missing since Aug. 10, marking the last time family has heard from him.

CMPD says a detective is actively working this case as part of a continuing investigation.

Family members say Watts drives an Acura Legend with North Carolina license plate number RAZ-3294

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.