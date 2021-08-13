36-year-old man reported missing from Charlotte, police investigating disappearance

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old man who was reported missing from Charlotte.

Family members say Herbie Taylor Watts Jr. has been missing since Aug. 10, marking the last time family has heard from him.

CMPD says a detective is actively working this case as part of a continuing investigation.

Family members say Watts drives an Acura Legend with North Carolina license plate number RAZ-3294

