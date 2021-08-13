3 Things to know: Study suggests workplace interruptions can be good for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You know when you’re deep in a project and somebody pops by and asks, “Do you have a second?”

Maybe they need help with something. Maybe they just want to chat. Either way, it can be a little annoying sometimes.

However, a recent study conducted by the University of Cincinnati suggests that workplace interruptions may actually be good for you.

Here are three things to know:

Thing one is where this study is coming from. The study done at the University of Cincinnati surveyed more than 100 full-time employees twice a day for three weeks.

They’d ask about how many times they were interrupted at work, how mentally drained they felt, their sense of belonging and their overall satisfaction with their job.

It’s because that actual interruption is social interaction.

The researchers say, “People feel like they belong when others come and talk to them or ask them questions, even while being distracted from their tasks.”

So, what does that mean for your office?

That’s thing three.

Managers are usually looking for ways to eliminate interruptions at work because they get such a bad rap.

But the researchers say, just let them happen, or offer an alternative.

Rather than finding a way to get rid of interruptions, let employees make the choice.

Maybe give them some more freedom in choosing when and where they work from.

