NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman uncovers massive megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach

One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.
One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Tina Farley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lots of time spent searching among the ocean waters for a megalodon tooth finally paid off for one local woman.

Tina Farley said she discovered a massive megalodon tooth a few weeks ago in a swash near Beach Cove Resort.

She found it while looking for sharks’ teeth and thought it was a rock at first.

Just to be sure that it was the real deal, Farley took it to Coastal Scuba who verified that it was a real megalodon tooth.

Farley said she lives in the area and looks all the time for megalodon teeth, and now she can finally she say that she found one.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
The hospital did not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
50 employees, nine patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes
A Shelby PD officer grabs Tivon Eiland by the back of the next as he prepares to punch Eiland...
‘Tase his ass!’ Police video shows violent arrest of mentally ill man

Latest News

Family members say Herbie Taylor Watts Jr. has been missing since Aug. 10, marking the last...
36-year-old man reported missing from Charlotte, police investigating disappearance
WBTV and 12 other Charlotte media outlets have sent a letter, demanding public access to a...
WBTV and 12 other news organizations send letter demanding access to Mecklenburg County Policy Group meeting
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
The FDA says people should get a shot if you are immunocompromised because of organ...
Expert discusses benefits of immunocompromised, others getting third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Students heading back to school has sparked further motivation for families, trying to get...
Demand grows at Novant Health COVID-19 mass vaccination sites with back to school, employee requirements at companies