Strong storms today, Fred’s rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bermuda high-pressure system, which often governs our weather this time of the year, will remain in full force for the rest of this week, meaning hot and humid conditions across the Carolinas will hold.

Hot temperatures and high humidity

Scattered downpours and gusty winds

First Alert now up Sunday through Tuesday

Rain from Fred headed our way

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s each afternoon through Saturday, with heat index values over 100 degrees each afternoon.

As for rain, typical early-August storm chances – generally in the 30 percent range – will hold for the rest of the week until a front closes in on Saturday.

Any storms that do develop over the next few days could produce heavy, flooding downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

Weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

As we move into the weekend, rain chances are forecast to ramp up a bit and temperatures will back down by Sunday, as the late-week front drifts in from the north, acting as a trigger for more clouds, cooler northeast breezes, and better rain chances.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Sunday, as any outdoor plans you may have, but understand they be interrupted by scattered storms both days of the weekend and perhaps be a bit more widespread on Sunday.

We are also closely watching the tropics. After crossing the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic last night, Fred is now a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center believes Fred will regain tropical storm strength on Friday, as the storm moves through the southern Bahamas and northern Cuba.

The storm is forecast to continue to drift west-northwest and eventually roll into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, where it could impact Florida.

There are still inconsistencies in the long-range model data, but the most reliable guidance now strongly suggests a good dose of Fred’s rain may drift our way Monday into Tuesday.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

The rain could be heavy for some in the WBTV viewing area and there could be a severe weather threat as well.

We’ll fine-tune this forecast in time, but I’ve posted a First Alert for both Monday and Tuesday to provide a “heads up” on what may unfold in our area early next week.

Keep cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

