NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.(KKTV)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

“Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers and this city,” Breed said in a statement.

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

It will take effect next Friday, but businesses will have two months to verify employees’ vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance” and does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

Los Angeles is considering a similar move requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues. City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed announced the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets. The cafe has been asking indoor patrons to show proof of vaccination since July 20.

“Most people were really happy that we had started the policy. It took patience on everyone’s part. So, the people who were impatient or didn’t like the policy would just leave,” said Vesuvio co-owner Janet Clyde.

“Having the weight of the government behind you, the science, the health department,” makes it easier to enforce, she said.

Thursday’s order also extends the vaccination requirement already in place for health care workers to other health providers such as employees at adult day care centers, residential care facilities, dental offices and pharmacists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate
Deputies say Zachary Parisher, a former teacher at Chester High School, turned himself in on...
Former high school teacher accused of asking for and receiving naked pictures of young girl in Chester County
Tropical tracker
WBTV Tropical Storm Tracker: Fred knocked down to tropical depression
GRAPHIC VIDEO: ‘Impatient’ customer wanting to buy beer shoots clerk at N.C. convenience store
GRAPHIC VIDEO: ‘Impatient’ customer wanting to buy beer shoots clerk at N.C. convenience store

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
President Joe Biden said, according to a study, pharmaceutical companies spent $56 billion more...
Biden: Pharma spent more on stock buybacks, dividends than research
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
Ned Price delivers remarks as the US announces an embassy drawdown in Afghanistan as more...
US announces embassy drawdown in Afghanistan
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking