Police in Mooresville investigating homicide in neighborhood park

Police responded to Magla Park late on Wednesday night.
Police responded to Magla Park late on Wednesday night.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Mooresville are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a neighborhood park.

Police were called to Magla Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The body of a man was found in an area behind a baseball field. The park is located between Selma Drive, Spencer Street, and Everette Park Drive.

Police have remained on the scene throughout the night and morning. Mooresville Fire and Rescue was also on the scene near the ballpark. The SBI has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

A witness said that a silver Toyota pickup truck was towed from the scene during the early morning hours. Police have not said how, or if that truck is part of the investigation.

Police have not released the name of the man or said how he died. The park is surrounded with crime scene tape and is closed to the public.

A spokesperson with the Town of Mooresville said that more information could be released on Thursday afternoon.

