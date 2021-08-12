NC DHHS Flu
PHOTOS: Lightning-filled storms sweep through Charlotte, surrounding areas Wednesday evening

Storms filled with lightning, hail and heavy rain came through the Charlotte area,
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong thunderstorm dumped nearly four inches of rain in the Charlotte area Wednesday evening.

The rain left some streets flooded and trees down. The storms also produced long streaks of lightning.

Torrential thunderstorm sweeps through Charlotte, drops up to four inches of rain in some areas

Several viewers captured stunning photos of the lightning and storms as they rolled through the area.

Charlotte photographers Alex and Mallory from Alexander South NC (@alexandersouthnc on Instagram) captured this photo of lightning.

Charlotte photographers Alex and Mallory from Alexander South NC (@alexandersouthnc on Instagram) captured this photo of lightning.

Photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram) captured this photo Wednesday night.

Photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram) captured this photo Wednesday night.

Photographer Mike Anthony (@mikeanthony.photos on Instagram) captured these photos of the storm Wednesday night.

Photographer Mike Anthony (@mikeanthony.photos on Instagram) captured these photos of the storm Wednesday night.
Photographer Mike Anthony (@mikeanthony.photos on Instagram) captured these photos of the storm Wednesday night.

Viewer Lisa Blocher captured this photo of a lightning strike in the midtown area of Charlotte Wednesday night.

Viewer Lisa Blocher captured this photo of a lightning strike in the midtown area of Charlotte Wednesday night.

Viewer Michael Bower captured this photo of a storm coming in over Concord Wednesday afternoon.

Viewer Michael Bower captured this photo of a storm coming in over Concord Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any pictures from Wednesday night’s storms, submit them here. https://www.wbtv.com/wbtvandme

