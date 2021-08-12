PHOTOS: Lightning-filled storms sweep through Charlotte, surrounding areas Wednesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong thunderstorm dumped nearly four inches of rain in the Charlotte area Wednesday evening.

The rain left some streets flooded and trees down. The storms also produced long streaks of lightning.

Several viewers captured stunning photos of the lightning and storms as they rolled through the area.

Charlotte photographers Alex and Mallory from Alexander South NC (@alexandersouthnc on Instagram) captured this photo of lightning.

Photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram) captured this photo Wednesday night.

Photographer Mike Anthony (@mikeanthony.photos on Instagram) captured these photos of the storm Wednesday night.

Viewer Lisa Blocher captured this photo of a lightning strike in the midtown area of Charlotte Wednesday night.

Viewer Michael Bower captured this photo of a storm coming in over Concord Wednesday afternoon.

