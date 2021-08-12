New tenants coming to Gibson Mill Market in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Through a news release, Gibson Mill in Concord is announcing new tenants. Gibson Mill Market, Gibson Mill’s highly anticipated food hall-style dining and shopping experience, announces more tenants. The Market is slated to be fully open later this year.

New Market tenants include:



Cara’s Cookie Co. , a locally-owned social enterprise benefiting Cara’s Purpose, a nonprofit driven by cookies and love.

“At many Cara’s Purpose fundraising events we made different flavors of cookies to give as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our donors. This inspired us to create a cookie company, which will funnel a portion of its profits directly into the charity. Cara forever changed our family, and we hope to continue to keep the “ripple” going,” said Jennifer Hamilton, Cara’s Cookie CoFounder and mother to Cara, who died from a terminal brain tumor at 50 days old.



Taco Street, a new street taco concept from the creators of Mexicasa

“Taco Street serves traditional, made from scratch street tacos for a true Mexican street style vendor experience,” said Ana Maria Arriaga, founder of Taco Street and Mexicasa in Harrisburg, NC. “Authentic street tacos are a huge part of Mexican culture that we want to share with our guests. Nothing fancy, just great meats and flavors.”

Recently announced tenants include: Defined Coffee, Johnny Rogers BBQ and The Market Bar. High Branch Brewing opened on July 10 of this year.

Luck Factory Games will be the next tenant to open. A board game café, Luck Factory Games featuring more than 1000 games, is pleased to announce plans to open by the end of August with a grand opening celebration planned over Labor Day weekend in September. Customers can look forward to a full schedule of events for all skill levels including Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, Learn to Play Gateway Games, American Classics and more! Luck Factory Games will offer drinks, snacks, desserts and light bites. Hours of operation will be Tuesday - Saturday from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sundays 1 - 7 p.m.

“We’re continuing to look for a few more tenants and interested parties can contact me to discuss: 704-699-2177 or thomas@gibsonmill.com,” said Thomas Moore, Business Development Director at Gibson Mill.

Updates can be found on Gibson Mill Market’s Instagram @gibsonmillncmarket.

