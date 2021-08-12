Murder conviction upheld for two who robbed, killed Salisbury woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A murder conviction involving two people charged with the murder of a popular waitress at the Salisbury location of the O’Charley’s restaurant has been upheld.

Sindy Abbitt and Daniel Albarran were convicted by a jury of first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon in March, 2019. The case involved the May, 2016, murder of 38-year-old Lacynda Diane Feimster at her apartment in the 300 block of Crown Point Drive.

The case was prosecuted by the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.

This month the North Carolina Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of Abbitt and Albarran, saying that there were no errors found in the conviction.

Abbitt was convicted of first-degree murder on the basis of both premeditation and deliberation and felony murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon. The jury’s verdicts convicted Albarran of first degree murder on the basis of felony murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Abbitt was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for murder and to concurrent sentences of 73 to 100 months and 150 days for the additional crimes. Albarran was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the first-degree murder, and to concurrent sentences of 84 months to 113 months and 150 days for the additional crimes.

Attorneys for Abbitt and Albarran appealed the convictions based on six issues: the court’s refusal to allow them to introduce evidence to implicate third parties, Albarran’s assertion that the photographic lineup was suggestive, that the trial court erred overruling his objections to the State’s assertion he had failed to present evidence, that his counsel’s closing argument was flawed, Abbitt’s individual challenges that the admission of her out-of-court denials of seeing the victim the day of the murder, and the sufficiency of the indictment to support the State proceeding on each element of first-degree murder.

The court ultimately ruled against the appeal, finding no errors in the conviction:

-Defendants were properly prohibited from presenting evidence implicating a third party upon mere speculation, and which evidence did not exculpate their guilt.

-Albarran did not properly preserve his pretrial objection to the photo lineup on appeal by (witness) unobjected to in-court identification of him.

-Defendants’ objections during the prosecutor’s closing arguments were neither meritorious nor prejudicial.

-The trial court did not err in sustaining the prosecutor’s objections to Albarran’s closing argument on his visible tattoos the time of trial.

-Abbitt’s out-of-court statements were not hearsay. They were relevant and properly admitted. Abbitt’s challenge to her indictment is without merit.

-Both Defendants received fair trials, free from prejudicial errors they together or individually preserved and argued.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.