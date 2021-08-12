Multiple First Alerts, for multiple rounds of storms ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms are possible for Friday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures in the mid-90s. A First Alert has been issued for late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front moves into the region, and a First Alert has been issued for early next week, for impacts from what is now Tropical Depression Fred.

Friday: 95° for Charlotte; lower 80s in the mountains; isolated storms

First Alert for Late Saturday into Sunday, for scattered storms.

First Alert Monday into Tuesday, for impacts from T.D. Fred.

Scattered storms are possible into early tonight, with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Rain and storms will diminish in coverage overnight, with mild and muggy conditions overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 70s around Charlotte, to lower 60s in the mountains.

Friday will be another hot and muggy day, with high temperatures in the mid-90s, with another round of isolated storms likely for Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail, and frequent lightning.

A First Alert has been issued for late Saturday into Sunday, as a cold front moves into the region, bringing another round of scattered storms. The best timeframe for scattered storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Sunday will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Another First Alert has been issued for Monday into Tuesday, as more rounds of rain and storms are possible from what is now Tropical Depression Fred. Rainfall and the threat for severe weather will be dictated by the exact track that Fred takes, yet 0.50″ to more than 3″ or rainfall is possible for early next week. High temperatures look to remain in the mid-80s for early next week.

Scattered rain may linger into Wednesday, with a few isolated storms possible for Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s for midweek next week.

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to make landfall around the panhandle of Florida by midnight Monday, with rain moving into the Carolinas Monday into Tuesday. The heaviest rain may develop along the Appalachian Mountains, where localized flash flooding is possible. Strong to severe storms are possible, depending on the exact track that Fred takes as well.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

