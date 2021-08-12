BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rachel and her mom Debbie Tullos were sitting in a car on Sunday, August 1, when they were shot by a mad man.

They were just waiting on COVID-19 test results, so Rachel could get clearance to go back to school in Tennessee.

While Rachel is home tonight, her mother still has a long road to recovery.

“It makes me have a nightmare about that,” said Rachel Tullos.

She remembers the date precisely.

“On Sunday, August the 1st, 2021. My mom took me to get a COVID test at Ochsner Health Care,” said Tullos.

She and her mother Debbie, went to the gas station to get a drink, then unknowingly came back to something evil.

“First Aaron (suspect), shot that guy, Mr. Carlino.

We saw Aaron, the young guy with a gun. My mother got shot first and then I got shot second,” said Tullos.

There’s still a bullet lodged inside Rachel’s shoulder. Her mom, Debbie, is still in the hospital after being shot in the mouth.

“Debbie’s condition is improving every day. They had to really watch the swelling, because of the damage done to the inside of the mouth and her tongue. So now she’s breathing on her own,” said Vandy Tullos, Rachel’s dad and Debbie’s husband.

Mother and daughter recovering after being shot by mad man in early August (WAFB)

“I was frightened. I was screaming inside of the travel car. In horror,” said Rachel.

Rachel is a sweetheart, who loves the color pink and pigs. She has an autism spectrum disorder but tells it like it is.

“Where is he (suspect),” asked Vandy.

“In jail. Aaron’s not going to bother anybody again,” said Rachel.

Vandy says at one point, he thought he would never see his wife or daughter again.

“In a minute I thought I had lost my wife and daughter, and i don’t ever want to think that again,” said Vandy.

Rachel special surprise from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gauthreaux this past Saturday for her courage. Including a special brave coin and a sheriff’s deputy patch.

Mother and daughter recovering after being shot by mad man in early August (WAFB)

“I think Sheriff Sid said, I’m a brave young lady,” said Rachel.

She has a message for the community.

“I want all this shooting to stop. It would be over,” said Rachel.

And while forgiveness is not always an easy thing. It’s something the Tullos family is going to do.

“I forgive him (suspect). What’s the use in carrying with. It’s over with. He has a lot of problems. And we have our lives to keep living. And we just hope that God shows us a way, in what we can do, in a real good positive way in the future. And that’s what we’re going to do,” said Vandy.

Doctors are hopeful they can take out Debbie’s trache tube soon, but she still has a lot of healing to do.

As she has to learn how to drink and eat again from her mouth, after her jaw was broken and her mouth was basically sealed shut.

Debbie will be discharged from the hospital Friday, August 13 where she will be welcomed with a “standing” parade put on by family, friends, and neighbors holding signs and balloons to welcome her home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.