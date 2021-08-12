Masks required in Charlotte government buildings starting Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks will be required in all City of Charlotte government buildings starting Friday regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the City of Charlotte announced the mandate that goes into effect on Friday, Aug. 13.

City of Charlotte employees, contractors, members of the public, and members of the media will be required to wear a mask while inside city governments buildings, including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center remains closed to the public except for public meetings held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

This mask mandate only applies to government buildings, but not every building that the city owns.

WBTV reported Wednesday that Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she would support a new mask requirement if The Policy Group recommended one at their meeting next Monday.

That decision could come to the desk of mayors across the county early next week.

In an interview with WBTV, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said it was possible that local towns could be split on the adoption of a mask requirement if one is recommended at their next Policy Group meeting.

“Absolutely,” Diorio said. “We found that last time as things started to normalize a little bit, we did have some towns that sort of peeled off and didn’t want to continue on.”

The Policy Group is a cohort of unelected officials representing the towns, schools, public health, and emergency management. Since the State of Emergency was signed in March of 2020, the group has met regularly until June when the COVID-19 rates locally started to dwindle.

“When we stopped meeting in June our positivity rate had fallen well below 5 percent,” Diorio said.

Diorio said that masks were not part of their discussion during the first meeting on August 2nd but could be on the agenda for their next meeting.

“Obviously we didn’t really talk about that last week, but we’ve seen what’s happened in Boone and Watauga County and Durham and I think Wake County may be coming out with a mask restriction,” Diorio said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Vi Lyles declared she did not have the power the sign off on a mask mandate. WBTV later confirmed that the entire county is under the same State of Emergency that was originally agreed upon in 2020 and she did have that power.

In a later statement, Lyles deferred making a decision until The Policy Group made a recommendation.

WBTV reached out to a spokesperson for Lyles, who said if The Policy Group made a mask recommendation she would support it.

