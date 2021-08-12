NC DHHS Flu
Man sentenced to life in prison for robbing, fatally slashing throat of Uber driver in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison for the kidnapping and fatal throat-slashing of an Uber driver in Charlotte in 2017.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Diontray Adams was found guilty in the murder of Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez during a 2017 robbery.

Adams’ trial, which began July 26, 2021, ended Wednesday with the jury’s guilty verdict. The proceedings were held in courtroom 5370 before The Honorable Louis A. Trosch, Jr., Superior Court Judge.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Team tried Adams, 29, for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

After deliberating for less than an hour, the jury found him guilty as charged. Judge Trosch then sentenced Adams to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Family devastated after man accused of kidnapping, killing Charlotte Uber driver pleads not guilty

On the evening of May 20, 2017, court documents say Medina-Chevez left his home in his blue Nissan Pathfinder to work as an Uber driver.

Meanwhile, court documents say Adams and his codefendant, James Aaron Stevens, made a plan to rob an Uber driver.

After Medina-Chevez picked them up, court documents say Adams pulled out a BB pistol, which appeared like a real pistol, and pointed it at Medina-Chevez. But court documents say Medina-Chevez fought back, grabbing the gun.

In the struggle that followed, court documents say Adams pulled Medina-Chevez into the back seat and slit his throat with a utility knife. Then, court documents say Adams and Stevens drove Medina-Chevez’s vehicle to South Carolina and left his body in a field.

When Medina-Chevez did not return home, his family reported him missing.

Court documents say as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigated, they learned that Medina-Chevez’s debit card had been used in Maryland.

On May 22, 2017, authorities in Maryland notified CMPD detectives that the victim’s blue Nissan Pathfinder had been seen near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

When Maryland law enforcement stopped the vehicle, court documents say Adams and Stevens were among the occupants.

Analyzing phone records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the suspects had been in the area of Rock Hill, South Carolina around the time of the murder.

With the help of York County authorities, a police K9 located Medina-Chevez’s body in a field in Rock Hill on May 25, 2017.

PREVIOUS: DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing, kidnapping Uber driver

Stevens previously pleaded guilty in connection with the murder. He will be sentenced at a later date.

