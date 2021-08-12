Longtime Midland Fire Chief announces retirement

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Allen Burnette, the longtime Fire Chief of Midland Fire and Rescue in Cabarrus County has announced his retirement, effective August 31.

Burnette has led the department for the last 41 years.

“We cannot thank Chief Burnette enough for selfless service to the department and the citizens of Midland and the surrounding communities,” the department stated.

Within minutes of posting the announcement on the department’s social media page, tributes came pouring in from friends and those in the community.

“He’s the man!,” wrote Ric Hendrickson. “Congrats on your retirement!”

“Thank you Allen for your 41 yrs of dedication and services. I am sure that you will be dearly missed,” posted Terry Flowers. “Congratulations on your retirement and enjoy.”

An announcement on future leadership for the department is expected in the coming weeks.

