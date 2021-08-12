NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Longtime Midland Fire Chief announces retirement

Allen Burnette has served for more than forty years
Chief Allen Burnette has served for more than forty years.
Chief Allen Burnette has served for more than forty years.(Midland Fire & Rescue)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Allen Burnette, the longtime Fire Chief of Midland Fire and Rescue in Cabarrus County has announced his retirement, effective August 31.

Burnette has led the department for the last 41 years.

“We cannot thank Chief Burnette enough for selfless service to the department and the citizens of Midland and the surrounding communities,” the department stated.

Within minutes of posting the announcement on the department’s social media page, tributes came pouring in from friends and those in the community.

“He’s the man!,” wrote Ric Hendrickson. “Congrats on your retirement!”

“Thank you Allen for your 41 yrs of dedication and services. I am sure that you will be dearly missed,” posted Terry Flowers. “Congratulations on your retirement and enjoy.”

An announcement on future leadership for the department is expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate
Deputies say Zachary Parisher, a former teacher at Chester High School, turned himself in on...
Former high school teacher accused of asking for and receiving naked pictures of young girl in Chester County
An effort to raise the minimum age to get married in North Carolina from 14 to 16 is nearing...
NC legislators near final OK to raise minimum marriage age
Highway Patrol handled the crash, and Cornelius Police Department is investigating the scene.
I-77 toll lanes closed after troopers find person shot, killed

Latest News

Elizabeth Carserino
Warrants: Caretaker charged with murder of N.C. woman found in concrete had been fired
Monoclonal antibody therapy is a treatment that can prevent patients with a mild case of...
StarMed begins offering monoclonal antibody therapy to some COVID-19 patients
On Thursday, the City of Charlotte announced the mandate that goes into effect on Friday, Aug....
Masks required in Charlotte government buildings starting Friday
The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West...
Man charged with murder of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte