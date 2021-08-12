NC DHHS Flu
Live events returning to Davis Theatre in Concord with COVID protocols in place

With only four strings, world-renowned ukulelist JAKE SHIMABUKURO takes the ukulele to places no one has gone before, performing awe inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues, and rock to bluegrass, classical, and folk.(Cabarrus Arts Council)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Tickets are going on sale Thursday for a host of live events returning to the historic Davis Theatre in Concord.

The Cabarrus Arts Council says it “is dedicated to protecting the safety and health of all staff and guests entering the building.”

Davis Theatre shows are now expected to be seated at full capacity. Based on prevailing guidance at the time of the performance, masks may be required for all attendees to protect unvaccinated family groups.

All Davis Theatre performers, staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated, according to the Cabarrus Arts Council.

A Luxe Air Purification System was installed in the facility to reduce bacteria and viruses from the air throughout the building.

Guidelines and policies are subject to change based on evolving guidance from the City of Concord, the State of North Carolina, the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the CDC.

Upcoming shows include: world-renowned ukulelist Jake Shimabukuro on Saturday, September 11, 8 pm. Tickets are $47.50, Davina and the Vagabonds, Saturday, September 18, 8 pm, tickets are $40, and We Banjo 3, Wednesday, October 13, 7:30 pm, tickets are $39.

To learn more, call the Cabarrus Arts Council at 704-920-2787. Box office hours are Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

